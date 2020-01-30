Invest Karnataka Road Show held in city

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, said that it was time to seek investments for Tier 2 and 3 cities of the State.

Mr. Joshi, who came to participate in the ‘Invest Karnataka Road Show’ along with Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Karnataka, Jagadish Shettar, in the city on Wednesday said that Bangalore was not the only investment destination in Karnataka.

‘Make in Karnataka’

He said that his State will be hosting “Make in Karnataka” conference at Hubli on February 14 and “Global Investors’ Meet - Invest Karnataka 2020” from November 3 to 5 at Bangalore.

Apart from being a power-surplus State, the alignment of political power was perfect with the BJP government in the Centre and the State for speedy industrial development, he said on Wednesday.

Urging industrialists and entrepreneurs from various sectors in Telangana to invest in Karnataka, he said that the focus was being given for industrial development in northen Karnataka’s tier two cities such as Hubli, Dharwad, Belgaum, Bidar and Gulbarga, where good infrastructure was built with good road, rail and air connectivity.

Mr. Joshi requested investors on behalf of the Union Government and Karnataka government to invest in various sectors such as aerospace and defence, industry 4.0, innovation and start-ups, automobile, consumer products, agri and food processing and textiles, pharma and other sectors.

The Union Government’s policy was to support industry along with agriculture to achieve the Prime Minister’s vision of 5 trillion $ economy by 2024, he said.

Earlier, principal secretary, Industry and Commerce, Karnataka, Gaurav Gupta and FICCI chairman from there Ullas Kamath listed out the impressive economic overview of the investor-friendly State with 9.6 per cent growth rate, link to global ecosystem in every sector apart from IT and ITes.

They explained about proactive steps being taken up the State government with about 20 industry specific policies and ease of doing business parameters. The industrial climate in tier 2 cities was extremely good with several industrial clusters being developed in Tumkur, Dharwad, and Shimoga, they said.