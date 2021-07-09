Inundation spectre continues to haunt city

No lessons have been learnt from the destruction caused by rains last year

Water logging and inundation of several areas in the city following heavy rain on Wednesday evening and early hours of Thursday were proof enough that no lessons have been learnt from the destruction caused by rains in October last.

Videos circulating in social media showed roads turning into streams and vehicles wading through them at multiple locations, especially towards the Eastern, Western and South-Western parts of the city.

“So we have rivulets and ponds all across Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Hitec City tonight. Some look quite dangerous. Exercise extreme caution while getting around in #Hyderabad tonight,” alerted a tweet by one Ashish Chowdhury late on Wednesday night. Several residents of Tolichowki posted videos of rainwater settling knee-deep on the road, while in locations such as Banjara Hills and Madhapur too vehicle riders had to get down and push their two-wheelers wading through the flood water. Kapra, which received the highest rainfall, saw several localities water logged. Reports came from Secunderabad, Warasiguda and Lakshminarayan Nagar too about water logging.

Measures taken at a few locations such as Gachibowli have ameliorated the situation to some extent, as visible from faster clearance of water. However, unless a comprehensive plan is implemented on the ground for efficient flood water drainage, there could be several repeats of October devastation. Though grandiose plans exist on paper, precious little has been done by the government towards solutions.

Despite general agreement that disruption of chain link between lakes, and rampant encroachment of FTLs are resulting in inundation, no efforts have been made to restore the nalas and lakes to their original glory.

GHMC Projects wing has failed to completely clear even the identified bottlenecks at 47 locations for the past five years, before the nala restoration work is handed over to the Strategic Nala Development wing established as knee-jerk reaction to last year’s floods.

SNDP will study and submit report for development of nalas and stormwater drains in the city, by identifying critical points and encroachments on nalas, studying trunk mains, feeder nalas and other structures, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao said.

Reports have existed since the year 2000, when the city experienced severe flooding, and all the reports unanimously recommended clearance of encroachments on the stormwater drains.

The Kirloskar Committee, which drafted its report post the 2000 floods identified 13,500 illegal structures along the nalas, while the more recent report by Voyants Consultancy identified 28,000 encroachments which needed to be cleared to restore the natural flood drainage. The government, however, considered the recommendations impractical and started exploring other alternatives such as construction of more stormwater drains.

Lake activists such as Lubna Sarwat from Save Our Urban Lakes believe that any other measure apart from restoring the water bodies to their original shape and size will only be counter-productive, and end up wasting public resources.

“All our fights end up in more funds granted to the contractors. Instead, the government should focus on honest solutions,” she says.