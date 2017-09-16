Inundation has come to stay in the city

Making the city of Hyderabad inundation-free could be an extremely long drawn out process for GHMC without funding from the State government. Even if it is implemented phase-wise, it could take decades before the last encroachment along the banks of the storm water drains is removed.

Inundation of some or the other locality during heavy rains has become a norm rather than exception in the city, with the shrinkage of tanks, and obliteration or narrowing down of canals that carry the surplus flows from tank to tank and finally to the Musi river.

The GHMC’s proposal for removal of 12,000-odd encroachments on the nalas, and building retaining walls along the channels will cost a minimum of ₹12,000 crore, which does not include relief and rehabilitation packages.

This number too was cut down from the original 28,800 encroachments listed in Kirloskar and Voyants committees’ reports, after a resurvey was done last year.

Encroachments

The number of encroachments was narrowed down to 12,432 along 173 nalas covering 390 kilometres in the city and erstwhile Ranga Reddy districts.

“In the first phase, we have identified 1,000 structures for removal from 47 locations which are major bottle necks. The government has given administrative sanction for ₹230 crore funding,” Commissioner, GHMC, B.Janardhan Reddy informed, while promising to remove them by next monsoon.

As per the GHMC’s own estimates, removal of 1,000 structures should require more than ₹1,000 crore for payment of compensation and other measures, which is very difficult to meet considering the financial difficulties GHMC is facing. Rehabilitation of the affected families will need more funding.

Relief measures

Mr.Reddy, however, says that the relief measures were only intended on humanitarian grounds, and will be offered only to the poor who would be displaced. Those who built high rise structures illegally will not be paid any compensation.

“This will mean a plethora of court cases and legal wrangles before the route is clear for removal of encroachments even in the first phase,” says an official from the GHMC.