INTUC threatens to launch massive strike

Indian National Trade Union Congress all India president G. Sanjeeva Reddy has threatened to launch a massive countrywide strike in coming September or October against the privatisation efforts of Narendra Modi Government.

He said that his union will take help of other trade unions too in planning the strike programme and was critical of the alleged anti-worker and anti-employee policies of the Centre.

In an exclusive interview to The Hindu Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy said that the INTUC was basically against the Contributory Pension Scheme introduced in 2004 and has been strongly opposing it since then.

They along other unions opposed the decision and participated in the all India level general strike twice during the Congress-led UPA rule and also as many times during the tenure of current Government. “The CPS is unjustified and therefore we demand the restoration of the original Pension Scheme as it was,” he added.

The former Rajya Sabha Member said that the INTUC along with other unions has been demanding the Government stand give guarantee for the part of the money from Provident Fund being invested in stock market, but to no avail. The Government was not yet committed on the demand instead increased it from 5% to 10%.

“We still insist on the implementation of our demand as employees, who contributed to the PF from their hard-earned money, are likely to face losses through investments in stock market. It will have a bad impact on the employees particularly at the time of their retirement,” he added.

Mr. Sanjeeva Reddy who is also the Congress Working Committee member said that over 6.5 lakh employees and workers of coal mines called for a three-day strike across the country from June 19 on their demands including restoration of original pension scheme and also against the privatisation. Even the BMS affiliated to the BJP has signed on the strike notice, he said.