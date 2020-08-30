Introducing uncultivated greens to urban populace

Team from Hyderabad makes field visit and interacts with farmers

With heavy rains taking place, the entire area, though rocky terrain, was like a green carpet on either side of the road at Tekur village in Nylakal mandal. The crops include jowar, foxtile millet and pulses.

On the right side of the muddy road, two women farmers – Byagari Sangamma and Sugunamma — -explained uncultivated greens to more than a dozen people who came from Hyderabad to know about it.

The Deccan Development Society (DDS), in association with Beyond Organics, an NGO based at Hyderabad, organised the programme at this remote village on Saturday. In addition, a similar programme was arranged at Arjun Naik Tanda and Lachhunak tanda where farmers are cultivating millets with the input cost being provided by consumers.

“These greens will develop on their own and carry huge health benefits. Some carry iron and folic acid and there are even greens which will prevent abortion. Black Punti kura, red punti kura, Tummi kura, Uttareni, Nagarichou, Gangavailu (three varieties), Pedda Totakura, Nalla Doggala, Jonna Chanchali, Peddavayilu, Chinnavayilu and Sannavayilu. We regularly cook them in our food. These greens have to be cooked differently,”said Ms. Sangamma. She explained to guests how to prepare food with each variety. All the guests visited the crops.

Dr. P. Janaki Srinadh, Assistant Professor, College of Community Science, at Agriculture University, said Ganagvayilu leaf would protect pregnancy.

P.V. Satheesh, Director, DDS, said that they had gathered about 100 farmers who had been cultivating millet since 2018. In each season, a farmer is getting ₹12,500 per acre as input cost.