Internet addiction higher among males: study paper

Internet addiction among young males is higher than young females in the city. Internet use for the purpose of social networking is also higher among men as compared to women.

These observations are from a research paper co-authored by M. Sarada Devi and Aprajita Raj from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University. It recently was published in the Current Journal of Applied Science and Technology.

With 30 male respondents and an equal number of females selected at random between ages 18 and 25 using Young’s Internet Addiction Test, the research paper noted the mean Internet addiction score of men was at 54.9 as compared to 41.6 of women.

Half of the male respondents said they spend over two hours on the Internet for non-educational purposes, as compared to only 30% women. According to Ms. Sarada Devi, non-educational activity implies internet for activity other than course work. About 90% of young men respondents stated they spend time in ‘purposeless surfing’. In comparison, young women spent lesser time in this activity — 77%.

Social networking

Social networking took a large part of the respondents’ time. A comparison of activity revealed all male respondents use social media ‘most of the time’. As much as 87% women said they use social media most of the time.

While 57% of male respondents said they spend their time on the Internet for cyber-sexual addiction, 40% indulged in online gambling. The research paper was silent on these parameters for female respondents. A larger number of female respondents spend more time on online shopping at 84%, as compared to 33% of male respondents.

Touching upon levels of Internet addiction, the research paper stated a majority of respondents showed moderate Internet addiction.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Sarada Devi said, “When they are on the Internet for a large part of the time, it is natural to get secluded. They do not realise that that they are addicted as the habit has been established.”

She explained that the observations are context based. Many people spend more time on the Internet due to the nature of their jobs, she said.