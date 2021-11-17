International tourism meet in Feb.

HYDERABAD

17 November 2021 23:23 IST

The 3rd Joint International Conference on Tourism, Hospitality, and Sustainable Development Goals will be organised by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in association with 10 universities from Latvia, Portugal, USA, Egypt, Ghana, Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, and Bulgaria.

The conference in association with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University will be held both virtually and physically from February 16-19, 2022, said NITHM director S. Chinnam Reddy, VC K.K. Narasimha Reddy and registrar Manzoor Hussain on Wednesday.

The conference would provide a platform to a wide range of scholars, policy makers, practitioners, and other tourism stakeholders to discuss, debate, and deliberate on the role, issues, and challenges of achieving SDGs (sustainable development goals) through tourism and hospitality, said a press release.

Advertising

Advertising