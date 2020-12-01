International Science Festival from Dec. 22-25

HYDERABAD

01 December 2020 23:08 IST

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology to organise it in virtual mode

The Sixth India International Science Festival (IISF) aiming to promote scientific temper among students and public for development of new frontiers of growth will be held during December 22 to 25 virtually by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) here.

“It is our duty to showcase the research work to the common people as they are curious to know about the work being done in the research laboratories. CSIR has been given the responsibility for the second time after 2016 for the event which will be held on virtual platforms due to the pandemic,” said CSIR-DG Shekar C. Mande, participating in the curtain raiser on Tuesday.

The virtual programme was organised to highlight the importance of the festival and create awareness among the public and students on the importance of science and technology in development of the nation, said senior principal scientist at CSIR-IICT and general secretary, Vijnana Bharati, Telangana Prant,. Ramanuj Narayan.

Theme for this year’s festival is ‘Science for Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Global Welfare through Science, Technology and Innovation’. IISF launched in 2015 is a celebration to promote science and technology and demonstrate how science could lead India towards a developed nation within a short span of time.

University of Hyderabad vice-chancellor P. Appa Rao, as the chief guest, stressed out the need to promote basic science and observed that schools are the first places for seeds to be sown on developing an interest in science among young students. Combating the current pandemic was a collective effort of various institutes and in less than 10 months “we are now confident” to deal with the virus, including developing of new anti-viral drugs and also the possible vaccines, he said.

In his welcome address, CSIR-IICT Director S Chandrasekhar urged everyone to follow guidelines for control of the pandemic such as wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings. As part of the event, IICT will be working with the universities and students were urged to participate in the virtual event, and after restrictions for control of pandemic are completely relaxed, they can visit the research facilities physically, a press release said.