International schools in every mandal: Bhatti

January 06, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Congress government will accord utmost priority to human capital investment and set up international schools in every mandal to foster human development.

“The people’s government is resolute in its commitment to deliver all the six poll guarantees as promised, usher in welfare of all and transform Telangana into a most progressive State,” he said.

He was speaking at a meeting held in connection with the Praja Palana programme at Banigandlapadu village in Yerrupalem mandal of Khammam district on Saturday. Mr Vikramarka said that the Revenue officials have been instructed to select suitable sites for setting up international schools in every mandal. Transport arrangements and mid-day meals would be provided to students of the proposed international schools. The State government will help students excel in the competitive world, he added.

He assured to sanction funds for construction of two community halls and strengthen the PHC at Banigandlapadu. He alleged that the previous BRS government pushed Telangana to the brink of financial crisis leaving the State under a debt burden of nearly ₹7 lakh crore during its tenure of more than nine years.

The power sector is grappling with a huge debt burden of 1.10 lakh crore, he said, blaming the previous BRS regime for ‘pushing’ Discoms in dire financial straits. The use of sub-critical technology in the construction of the 1080 MW (4X270 MW) Bhadradri Thermal Power Station (BTPS) at Manuguru resulted in huge burden on state exchequer, he said, lashing out at the previous BRS dispensation.

In spite of the financial constraints, the Congress government will surmount the challenges with resolute commitment and ensure 24-hour quality power supply, he asserted.

He hit out at the BRS leaders charging them with spreading misinformation campaign against the less than a month-old Congress government out of frustration of losing power.