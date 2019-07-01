International sailors drift away from Hussainsagar

International sailors are no longer participating in the week-long Hyderabad sailing championship, thanks to turbid waters of Hussainsagar, though the wind conditions here are best in the country, said Vice-Commodore of EME Sailing Association Major General T.S.A. Narayanan.

“Due to the current condition of water in Hussainsagar, we are unable to get international sailors to the multi-class national level sailing championship,” he said while addressing a press conference to announce the 34th edition of Hyderabad Sailing Week, which will be held from July 2 to July 7.

So far, the organisers have received over 170 entries from sailing clubs across the country for this year’s championship and are expecting more, he said.

‘Aiming for 200 entries’

“Last year, 185 sailors participated in the event and this time we expect to touch 200 with Monday being the last day for registration,” Maj. Gen. Narayanan said.

The YAI national ranking event is one of the oldest sailing competitions in the country, which will have the sailors improve their ranking based on the performance. “The wind conditions in the city are most favourable to hone skills in yacht handling and understanding wind shifts,” he added.