International flyers screened

International passengers arriving at RGIA are being tested for any COVID-19 symptoms. If found asymptomatic, they are made to sign an undertaking to voluntarily self-quarantine at their respective homes, irrespective of the country from where they arrived, according to airport officials on Friday.

The decision was taken after an announcement by CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday. Passengers with temperature or symptoms like cough or cold, were being moved to Gandhi or Chest Hospital. While those showing obvious signs will be moved to the special wards in the chosen hospitals, others are being allowed to go home, they said.

The TS police, which has virtually taken over the airport, are also said to be gathering information about passengers who had arrived in the city after taking connecting flights from Delhi and Mumbai.

The same is being passed on to the district medical and health authorities.

Flight cancellations

Flight cancellations continue, with about 35 international and domestic ones on Friday.

Meanwhile, Airport Health Organisation is checking passengers with thermal scanners and infra-red thermometers. Passenger movement areas are being sanitised after every international flight movement.

Hand sanitisers have been placed across airport buildings and passengers being encouraged to use self-check-in kiosks that being sanitised regularly.