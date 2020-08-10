International Driving School set for inaugural in Sircilla

Minister inaugurates driving simulator in Khammam

The modern International Driving School with world-class driving training facilities is getting ready for inauguration at Sircilla in Rajanna-Sircilla district soon, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He was speaking to newsmen here on Monday after inaugurating a driving simulator at the Office of the District Transport Officer.

The International Driving School is fast nearing completion under the aegis of the Minister for Industries and Information Technology K T Rama Rao at the textile town of Sircilla.

The premier driving school of international standards will be inaugurated in about ten days, the Transport Minister said.

The State Transport Department is in the forefront of harnessing the digital technology for the benefit of people, he said, adding that the “RTA m-Wallet” App is being extensively used by around 70 lakh vehicle users and the number of users is all set to reach one crore mark soon.

The introduction of an e-bidding system of fancy numbers a few years ago helped in augmenting revenue for the government in a transparent manner devoid of political pressures.

As many as five key services in the Transport Department have recently been brought under the online portfolio, he noted.

The Minister said the department is aiming to reach the level of enabling the aspirants of learner's licences to take the requisite driving tests from their homes online through the slot booking system by using the Facial Recognition technology soon.

Plans are afoot to modernise driving test tracks and construct logistical parks encompassing restrooms for drivers and godowns in and around Hyderabad as well as all the district headquarters town are in the pipeline

On the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the revenue collection, he said the Transport Department's monthly revenue collection slightly dropped from ₹350 crore to ₹300 crore at present.