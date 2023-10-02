HamberMenu
International conference concludes in NIT

October 02, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference was held at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, in connection with the Asia-Oceania Sonochemical Society 5th meeting from September 28 to 30.

The conference was organised by the Department of Chemical Engineering, NIT, Warangal.

Scientific deliberations over the challenges associated with the real-life applications of sonochemistry and sono-technology were held during the three-day conference.

The conference was inaugurated by S. K. Varshney, Adviser and Head (International Cooperation), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

Around 250 delegates from China, Australia, Korea, Japan, Brazil and Brunei participated in the conference.

Professors and students from esteemed institutions like IITs, NITs, and CSIR laboratories presented their papers at the conference.

According to a press release, the conference opened a fresh gateway to collaborations among academicians, researchers, and industrialists to explore the scope of utilising ultrasound technology in obtaining sustainable intensified processes.

