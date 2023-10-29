ADVERTISEMENT

International conference at NIT Warangal

October 29, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference on - Computational Modeling in Science and Engineering (ICCMSE-2023) - got underway at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Saturday.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Mathematics in association with Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS) on the eve of superannuation of Prof Y N Reddy, according to a press release.

APTSMS is also organising its 32nd Congress at NIT Warangal.

Prof YVSS Sanyasi Raju, the chief guest, inaugurated the conference and released a souvenir at the Ambedkar Learning Centre of NIT Warangal on Saturday morning.

A Benerji Babu, Head, Department of Mathematics, and others spoke.

About 150 delegates from various parts of the country are participating in the conference.

