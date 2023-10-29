HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

International conference at NIT Warangal

October 29, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day international conference on - Computational Modeling in Science and Engineering (ICCMSE-2023) - got underway at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, on Saturday.

The conference is being organised by the Department of Mathematics in association with Andhra Pradesh & Telangana Society for Mathematical Sciences (APTSMS) on the eve of superannuation of Prof Y N Reddy, according to a press release.

APTSMS is also organising its 32nd Congress at NIT Warangal.

Prof YVSS Sanyasi Raju, the chief guest, inaugurated the conference and released a souvenir at the Ambedkar Learning Centre of NIT Warangal on Saturday morning.

A Benerji Babu, Head, Department of Mathematics, and others spoke.

About 150 delegates from various parts of the country are participating in the conference.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.