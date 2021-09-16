International award for Telugu cartoonist

Hyderabad

Noted Telugu political cartoonist Pamarthy Shankar has been conferred international recognition by winning prizes at the 23rd Porto Cartoon World Festival for his caricatures on Martin Luther King and Maria João Pires.

The festival was organised by the Portuguese Printing Press Museum on the theme ‘Health’. This year’s edition included two special caricature awards about Noble peace prize winner and rights activist Martin Luther King, assassinated in 1968, and Maria João Pires, whose “way of playing the piano has often been described as magical, captivating and profoundly poetic”.

A statement said that Shankar has won first prize in the competition on Martin Luther King and second prize in the ‘CatoMaria João Pires Special Caricature Award.’ He will receive these awards at a ceremony to be held in Portugal next month.

Mr. Shanakar, in 2014, won the Grand Prix World Press Cartoon Award (Portugal), which is considered the Oscar of the Cartoon and Caricature World. His cartoons and caricatures have been part of several exhibitions nationally and internationally. He is presently the president of The Forum for Political Cartoonists, Hyderabad.