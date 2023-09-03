ADVERTISEMENT

Internal bickering in BRS Jangaon unit out in open

September 03, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - JANGAON

The ruling BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and his supporters staged a demonstration in Jangaon on Saturday in protest against the party MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s alleged attempts to stifle freedom of speech

The Hindu Bureau

Internal bickering in the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Jangaon district refuses to die down ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the demonstrators, Mr. Yadagiri Reddy alleged that Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy was acting with vengeance against those raising voices of dissent.

He further alleged that such ‘intimidating tactics’ targeted at the downtrodden sections were bringing disrepute to the party in the constituency.

