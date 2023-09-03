Internal bickering in BRS Jangaon unit out in open

September 03, 2023 08:31 am | Updated 08:31 am IST - JANGAON

Internal bickering in the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) in Jangaon district refuses to die down ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The ruling BRS MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and his supporters staged a demonstration in Jangaon on Saturday in protest against the party MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy’s alleged attempts to stifle freedom of speech.

Addressing the demonstrators, Mr. Yadagiri Reddy alleged that Mr. Rajeshwar Reddy was acting with vengeance against those raising voices of dissent.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further alleged that such ‘intimidating tactics’ targeted at the downtrodden sections were bringing disrepute to the party in the constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.