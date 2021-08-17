Intermittent rains lash Khammam town

KHAMMAM

17 August 2021 23:32 IST

Spectre of seasonal diseases looms large

Even as intermittent rains continued to lash the town causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas, the spectre of seasonal diseases, mainly dengue, looms large over the residential colonies, mainly located along the Gollapadu channel and in the vicinity of Munneru river.

Fresh dengue cases were reported from Mamillagudem, Pumping Well Road, Balapeta and some other residential areas in the past 24 hours, sources said.

The intermittent spell of rains resulted in stagnation of rain water in Ramanagutta and other low-lying localities causing severe ordeal to local dwellers. Potholes surfaced on several stretches of the Khammam-Warangal highway in Khammam rural mandal owing to the heavy spell of rains in the last two days.

Khammam Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti on Tuesday visited Pumping Well Road and other localities in the town to oversee the implementation of the dewatering and sanitation drive to prevent vector-borne diseases.