Intermediate student ends life

Dejected over failure in the Intermediate final year exams, a 17-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping into an open well at Jujjularaopeta village in Kusumanchi mandal late on Tuesday evening.

Police sources said the boy was apparently depressed over not being able to clear the Intermediate final year exams, the results of which were declared earlier in the day. He allegedly resorted to the drastic step upset over failure in the exams, soon after the declaration of the results, fearing his mother’s wrath, sources added.

His body was fished out from the well by the police some time later. The tragic incident left his family members and relatives heartbroken. The Kusumanchi police registered a case and are investigating.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000