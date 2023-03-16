ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate student ends life after writing exam

March 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

An Intermediate first year student of a Hanamkonda-based private junior college allegedly ended her life by hanging at her hostel room on Wednesday night.

The incident, which occurred on the very first day of the Intermediate public exams, sent shockwaves in the city. Infuriated over the incident, some angry relatives of the deceased ransacked the furniture on the premises of the college late in the night.

The deceased girl, 17, hailed from Edunuthala village in Jangaon district. She allegedly resorted to the extreme step nearly eight hours after writing her first year second language paper-I exam.

“Exam-related anxiety and fear of performing poorly may have driven her to suicide,” police sources said. The Subedari police have registered a case and further investigation is on. The grief-stricken mother of the deceased wailed inconsolably on seeing her daughter’s body at the hospital.

Roshini - Suicide Prevention Helpline: 9140-66202000

CONNECT WITH US