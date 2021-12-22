Hyderabad

Intermediate student commits suicide

A 17-year-old Intermediate girl student from Adilabad who consumed poison after she failed in the first-year exams, results of which were declared a few days ago, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital here on Wednesday.

This is the fourth case of Inter students resorting to the extreme step after announcement of results. The girl, B Nandini, daughter of B. Gajanand is from Rickshaw Colony Adilabad town,

“Five days ago she consumed some poison and soon her parents rushed her to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Secinces, Adilabad, and from there she was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for better treatment,” Adilabad DSP Srinivasa Rao said.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000


