Intermediate exam fee date is Feb. 11

Hyderabad

31 January 2021 08:46 IST

The last date for payment of fee for Intermediate examinations is February 11. The fee will be applicable to all the first and second-year regular students, failed candidates (general and vocational) and attendance exempted private candidates (without college study for humanities groups). Those who fail to pay on time can pay with a penal fee. Fee can be paid with a late fee of ₹ 100 from February 12 to 22; with a late fee of ₹ 500 from February 23 to March 2; with a late fee of ₹ 1,000 from March 3 to 9. With a penal fee of ₹ 2,000 students can pay the exam fee March 10 to 16.

