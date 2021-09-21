Interim order restrains Revanth from making defamatory comments

A local court here on Tuesday passed an interim order restraining Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy, his agents or any person representing him from making defamatory statements against Information Technology Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The Third Additional Chief Judge of City Civil Court passed the ex parte ad interim injunction after hearing arguments presented by senior lawyer from High Court S. Niranjan Reddy in a defamation suit filed by the Minister the previous day. The court also issued notices Mr. Reddy in the matter.

The court said Mr. Reddy and others should not make any derogatory, libellous or scandalous comments through print or electronic media. They were restrained from making such statements, linking the Minister with the ongoing investigation by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a drug racket, in public or through social media.

The suit was posted for October 20. Mr. Rao filed the defamation suit against Mr. Reddy, accusing the latter of making false propaganda against him by falsely linking him with drugs abuse issues. A verbal war through press conferences and tweets had been going on between the two leaders for the past few months.