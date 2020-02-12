Hyderabad

Interim dividend from Divi’s Labs

more-in

Pharma company Divi’s Laboratories on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per equity share of ₹ 2 each.

Approving the dividend, its Board of Directors fixed February 26 as record date to determine the names of equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to the payment towards interim dividend for 2019-20. The payment will be made to eligible shareholders on or before March 5, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 9:34:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/interim-dividend-from-divis-labs/article30803164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY