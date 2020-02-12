Interim dividend from Divi’s Labs

Pharma company Divi’s Laboratories on Wednesday declared an interim dividend of ₹16 per equity share of ₹ 2 each.
Approving the dividend, its Board of Directors fixed February 26 as record date to determine the names of equity shareholders, who shall be entitled to the payment towards interim dividend for 2019-20. The payment will be made to eligible shareholders on or before March 5, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.
