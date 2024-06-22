Interests of Singareni Collieries, workforce will be protected: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy assured on Friday that the interests of public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and its workforce will be protected.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have equal responsibility,” he said, extending support on a mission mode to the public sector miner in operationalising Naini coal block that it was allocated many years ago in Odisha.

The Minister said though both private and public sector companies were required to bid for coal blocks, the Centre would explore the possibility of allocating such blocks to the SCCL.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Reddy, launching the 10th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions here, said this after Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in his address, urged the Union Minister and Centre to support SCCL by allocating coal blocks, instead of insisting on the policy of auctioning them.

The Union Minister said that discussions will be held with Odisha government to pave the way for production from the block. Stating that the government of India holds 49% stake in the company – with the Telangana government the remaining 51%, Mr. Reddy said being from Telangana, he is aware of the issue and understood that the Naini block could contribute as much as 15% of the existing coal production of SCCL.

Besides talking to the Odisha government, he would also take up the remaining challenges faced by SCCL with the Prime Minister, Mr. Reddy said, urging against anyone politicising the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.