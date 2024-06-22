GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Interests of Singareni Collieries, workforce will be protected: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Published - June 22, 2024 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy assured on Friday that the interests of public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and its workforce will be protected.

“We have equal responsibility,” he said, extending support on a mission mode to the public sector miner in operationalising Naini coal block that it was allocated many years ago in Odisha.

The Minister said though both private and public sector companies were required to bid for coal blocks, the Centre would explore the possibility of allocating such blocks to the SCCL.

Mr. Reddy, launching the 10th tranche of commercial coal mine auctions here, said this after Telangana Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, in his address, urged the Union Minister and Centre to support SCCL by allocating coal blocks, instead of insisting on the policy of auctioning them.

The Union Minister said that discussions will be held with Odisha government to pave the way for production from the block. Stating that the government of India holds 49% stake in the company – with the Telangana government the remaining 51%, Mr. Reddy said being from Telangana, he is aware of the issue and understood that the Naini block could contribute as much as 15% of the existing coal production of SCCL.

Besides talking to the Odisha government, he would also take up the remaining challenges faced by SCCL with the Prime Minister, Mr. Reddy said, urging against anyone politicising the issue.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.