Interactive session on GeM portal held at NMDC   

June 10, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day interactive session with Government e Marketplace (GeM) authorities on existing as well as additional functionalities in the GeM portal was organised by mining major NMDC at its head office here from Thursday.

Procurement of products and services and disposal of materials through the forward auction mode in the portal figured prominently in the deliberations in which the key speakers were Chief Manager, Product and Forward Action and Nodal Officer for NMDC, Shailesh Kumar, and GeM facilitator of Telangana, Ravi Varma. Senior officials from NMDC participated, the company said on Friday.

In 2022-23, NMDC procured goods and services worth ₹840 crore through the portal, above its target of ₹750 crore. The miner’s procurement GeM is on the rise and till May, in the current fiscal, it had made procurement worth ₹191 crore.

The NMDC officials made suggestions, including forward auction of iron ore and other products through the portal. They also recommended features that can make the portal user-friendly such as updating new developments on the homepage ticker. The company encourages its vendors, especially MSMEs, to enlist on the national public procurement portal and leverage the efficiency and transparency offered by GeM, Director (Finance) Amitava Mukherjee said.

