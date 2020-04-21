Inter valuation camps to be increased

Special Chief Secretary Education Chitra Ramachandran asked the Board of Intermediate Education to increase the number of valuation camps from the present 12 with an additional 24.

At a review meeting here, she asked the officials to hire buildings near the camps.

She advised them to increase locations and staff and arrange for proper spacing between examiners, good sanitation, liquid soap and sanitisers.

Syed Omer Jaleel, Commissioner Intermediate Education, and other senior officials attended the video conference.

She also asked the DIEOs to publicise and enrol maximum students for online exams and video lessons for EAMCET, NEET, IIT-JEE-2020 arranged by the Department of Education.

Ms Ramachandra also advised them to permit students from AP, Orissa, Bihar, UP and across the country who were desirous of registration and taking these mock tests.

So far, 5346 MPC and 2354 BPC students had taken the online exam out of total enrolled 8867 students for the first daily exam.