Inter students not in a mood for first year exam

‘It’ll be easy and an opportunity for students to a get a feel of the exam’

Government’s decision to conduct Intermediate first year examination in the midst of second year classes, and that too when students are getting used to offline classes has drawn criticism from the student community.

However, the government argues that the conduct of examination from October 25 was in the interest of students and the pattern would be student-friendly with not much burden on them.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI), student wing of the Congress, opposed the examination, saying it was a burden on the students who had not attended any physical classes in the last 18 months while the online classes were confined to urban areas, that too with little positive impact. NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor demanded that the government let the students concentrate on their second year and promote all of them with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.

Some students have also started an online petition on Change.Org demanding cancellation of examination and it received support from thousands of students who voted in favour of cancellation. Several students argued that they would be stressed out with the exam schedule as the entire October month would have to be dedicated to first year exam preparation. This comes when they are just getting acclimatized to classroom environment after 18 months of completing their 10th class.

The government’s argument seems to be justified for the reason that it has to fall back on some exam in case the second year exam is not held next year if the third wave of COVID 19 hits. “It is a precautionary exam more than pressuring the students,” says Madhusudhan Reddy, president of the Government Junior Lectures Association (GJLA).

He says the exam is likely to be liberal in terms of questions and choices, giving great flexibility to students and there is little to worry about it. “Yes, there will be some pressure but it is also an opportunity for students to take a peek into the Intermediate exam that they will be writing next year,” he says.

Officials say only 70% of the syllabus will be considered for the exam and more choices would be given for easing pressure in the exam hall. A section of the officials also argues that no student will be failed as the government has already promoted them to second year. “Students need not worry about failing in the exam,” an official said. However, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) is yet to give a clarification on this.