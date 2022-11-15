  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inter students from KGBV, Model school of Sircilla visit WE Hub

Students encouraged to share innovative ideas that can be developed into a prototype

November 15, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Budding entrepreneurs: Intermediate students from KGBV and Model Schools of Rajanna Sircilla district attending a programme during their visit to WE Hub in Hyderabad.

Budding entrepreneurs: Intermediate students from KGBV and Model Schools of Rajanna Sircilla district attending a programme during their visit to WE Hub in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

State-led incubator to foster and promote women entrepreneurship WE Hub facilitated an exposure visit to 101 intermediate (MPC and BPC) students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) and Model Schools of Rajanna Sircilla district recently.

The students were accompanied by 12 school principals and a Gender and Equality Coordinator representing the District Collector’s office. A Design Thinking workshop to help initiate the thought processes for finding solutions, particularly for Tier 2-3 cities, was organised for the students, who were encouraged to share innovative ideas that they can develop into a prototype at a later stage, WE Hub said.

“In the four years of WE Hub’s work, we have noticed the number of women entering into technological entrepreneurship is minimal. This has led us to strategise for a mechanism which addressed the strong need for cultivating skills and mindset among young girls and thereby create pathways to ensure gender parity,” WE Hub CEO Deepthi Ravula told the students.

WE Hub, in a release, said it has been actively working towards enabling women-led startups across sectors to scale and accelerate through global market access. It has incubated 238 technology-enabled startups by women founders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.