Inter student stabbed to death by senior

A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her senior in school who was in love with her at Warasiguda in Secunderabad late on Thursday night. After killing the girl on the terrace of her house where she stayed with her mother and siblings, he threw her body behind the building.

The victim, a first-year intermediate student, was stabbed in the throat by Shoeb, a resident of same locality, who had proposed to her but was turned down by her parents, said DCP (North) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar.

“On Saturday night, while returning to his house, Shoeb messaged the girl asking her to come to the terrace of her building. Following an argument, the accused caught hold of her neck, took a broken piece of a flooring tile and inflicted multiple injuries on her throat. And before throwing her body from the building, he hit the girl’s head with a boulder as well,” Mr. Shingenavar said.

The offence took place around 1 a.m. on Friday and came to light at 7.15 a.m. when one Santosh from the same locality found the body and alerted police. Even the victim’s mother searched for her and found a pool of blood and footmarks on the terrace.

According to the officer, Shoeb had fallen in love with the victim, and his parents approached her family with a marriage proposal last year. However, they rejected the offer stating that their girl is too young for marriage and they wanted her to continue the studies, as she was a bright student.

“Aggrieved by the rejection, Shoeb bore a grudge against her and suspecting her fidelity, he decided to take vengeance by eliminating her. As per his plan, he walked into her building, called her to the terrace and killed her,” he said.

When asked if Shoeb sexually assaulted the victim before killing her, the officer said that it can only be confirmed after getting post-mortem result. Shoeb has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 354-D (Stalking), Section 11 and 12 of POCSO Act, and is being questioned by the police.