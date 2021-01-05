Inter-State prostitution racket busted

Officers of the Special Operations Team, Malkajgiri Zone busted an inter-State online prostitution racket and arrested an organiser, a customer and rescued two victims.
Police identified the accused as 40-year-old Sunitha Mondal, an alleged trafficker and native of West Bengal, and 32-year-old B. Aravind Reddy.
On Monday, the SOT embarked on a decoy operation at Dammaiguda under the Jawaharnagar Police Station limits. Police said that the Sunitha took a house on rent in the area from where she allegedly operated. She has contacts in West Bengal from where she would bring young women and push them into prostitution, police said.
The accused allegedly uploads photos of these victims and mobile numbers on social media to attract customers. She then contacts those in the trafficking business for customers. The payments are made by means of online transactions, usually to the tune of ₹ 5,000.
While the organiser was arrested from Dhammaiguda, the customer was apprehended from Kukatpally.
