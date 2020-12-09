Inter-State mobile theft gang busted

All accused are from Mumbai

The Miyapur Police on Tuesday announced the apprehension of an inter-State gang of alleged burglars, accused of stealing 119 mobile phones from a Reliance Digital store in Miyapur.

According to police, the accused are — 38-year-old Mohammed Tabrez Dawud Shaik, 29-year-old Rasheed Mohd Rafeeq Shaik, 24-year-old Mohd Sufian Shaik alias Subrathodas, 49-year-old Raju Pandurang Ambekar, all residents of Mumbai, and 33-year-old Mumtaz Shaik, a resident of Navi Mumbai.

The accused allegedly broke into the store on November 14 around 4.30 a.m. and decamped with the mobile phones. Police said that the accused met in jail when they were remanded to judicial custody. They allegedly decided to commit the offence in Hyderabad given the fact that their criminal history was known to the Mumbai police. The allegedly hired a four wheeler and came to the city and proceeded to commit the offence.

Police said that they confessed to committing six other offences in the recent past.