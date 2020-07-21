Inter-State human trafficking racket busted

The Malkajgiri Special Operations Team busted an online inter-State human trafficking racket, arrested a person and rescued two victims.
The accused A Shiva Kumar (27), a resident of Dilsukhnagar, police said, is a ‘co-organiser’. The prime accused, identified as Chinna, a native of Karimnagar, is absconding.
Shiva is a native of Mahabubnagar and the duo are said to have contacts with those involved in human trafficking in States such as West Bengal and cities such as Mumbai. They allegedly got in touch with these contacts and sourced young girls for periods between six months and a year. They did so by allegedly promising them jobs, and then forced them into prostitution.
The accused allegedly used a house near the Dilsukhnagar bus stand. They then uploaded photos of the two victims, who police later rescued, on social media for their clients to see. They also clandestinely took the victims to residences of some customers. Based on specific inputs, SOT apprehended the accused on Monday. Police said that during questioning, Shiva confessed to being involved in human trafficking.
A case under Section 370 (a) of the Indian Penal Case has been booked. Relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act were invoked.
