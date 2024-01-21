GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Inter-State gang of ganja peddlers busted, eight members arrested

January 21, 2024 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Khammam two-town police in coordination with the Task Force team busted a gang of inter-State ganja peddlers with the arrest of eight members here on Saturday.

The police seized 8 kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakh, a two-wheeler, and seven mobile phones from the arrested members of the gang.

According to the police, six members of the gang hail from Khammam district, one from Hyderabad, and two from NTR district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. One of them is still absconding and efforts are on to nab him.

The gang used to procure ganja from the Chitrakonda area in Odisha and sell the contraband to local youth in Khammam through a network of peddlers.

