Inter second year students to be awarded first year marks

Hyderabad

23 June 2021 19:54 IST

Students not satisfied with the results can take the exams as and when situation becomes conducive

Second year Intermediate students who have been declared as ‘passed’ this year due to COVID-19 will, however, have to be content with the marks they scored in the first year examinations.

The government has decided to award the same marks scored by them in each subject in the first year examinations. All students would be awarded the same marks, but they would get total marks for the practical examinations. This procedure, however, will be valid for this year only.

In an order released on Wednesday, the government said that “the marks obtained by regular students in the Intermediate first year 2020 (general, vocational and bridge course) should be taken as the basis for awarding marks in the second year for this year, for each student”. Since practical exams were not conducted, 100% marks will be given to students in the practicals (general, vocational and bridge course).

Advertising

Advertising

All the second year students who failed in the first year subjects and paid the exam fee have already been granted minimum 35% pass marks. Similarly, private candidates will be awarded minimum pass marks in the failed subjects.

Second year students (regular and private) who failed in Ethics and Human Values, and Environmental Education subjects will also get minimum 35% marks. Similarly, all candidates under ‘attendance exemption’ category appearing for additional subjects like general bridge course mathematics, vocational bridge course and general humanities courses will get 35% marks in first year backlog theory subjects and second year subjects.

Students who are not satisfied with the results will get an opportunity to take the exams as and when the situation becomes conducive to conduct the exams.