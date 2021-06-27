Inter results today

Intermediate second year results will be released on Monday in tune with the government’s decision to cancel the exams and pass all the students who paid the examination fee.

Students will be given the marks scored in the first year and this will be applicable to all the subjects. Those who have failed in the first year subjects and applied again will get the minimum passing marks of 35. Students with backlogs from earlier years will also be given 35 marks. All students will get 100% marks for the practical exams.

Those students dissatisfied with this system can improve their marks by writing the exams whenever they are held after the COVID-19 situation improves.