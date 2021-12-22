Inter results dilemma continues though KCR is sympathetic

HYDERABAD

22 December 2021

‘Can’t expect students to pass with 13 days of classes’

Even as the demand for passing all the students of Intermediate first year gains momentum with suicides and protests on the rise, the government is in a dilemma on how to go ahead given the academic and administrative predicament.

Such is the poor performance of students, sources of the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) said, that about one lakh students out of the 2.35 lakh who failed could not cross double digits even if marks of all their subjects are combined.

Thousands of students could not even answer more than two sentences for each question while a few thousands did not cross the first page of the answer sheet. “How can such students be passed,” an official asked admitting that the government was in a dilemma.

But with just 13 days of classroom instruction in the entire year what can they expect from students who were new to technology or did not even have access to it. Nearly 80% of students from both private and the government sector fall into this category. Only those in top schools or with strong parental educational background did well in the exams. “Moreover, these students were writing a public examination for the first time in their lives and one should understand their mental frame,” says NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor, protesting against the results.

Government’s dilemma also reflects in strict instructions coming to the BIE officials and even the Education Ministry has been asked not to reveal any info or even their opinions till Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao takes a decision. The BIE has sent a report to the Chief Minister on the pros and cons of giving minimum pass marks to all the students now. However, officers involved in the process seem to be divided thus delaying some decision.

Given the likely political fallout, those close to the Chief Minister want a favourable decision for students while some feel passing all the students will be an administrative blunder. “If we pass these students now it is as good as clearing them for the second year as well,” an official said.

A senior politician close to the Chief Minister said KCR was considering the issue sympathetically and was likely to favour awarding minimum pass marks to all. The AP government did the same when it promoted all the first year students. At the same time, it conducted betterment exams for those who wanted to improve their marks.