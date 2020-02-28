Inter hall tickets can be downloaded from today

Hyderabad

28 February 2020 00:16 IST

Exams from March 4 to 18

Students appearing for the Intermediate examinations being held from March 4 can download their hall-tickets from February 28 noon and they need not take any signature on the hall-ticket.

The examinations will be held from March 4 to 18 from 8.45 am to 12 noon. No student will be allowed inside the examination hall after 9 a.m.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has created a centre locater App (TSBIE m-Services) and students can download it from Google Play and use it for their convenience.

Special Chief Secretary, Education, Chitra Ramachandran, said in a statement that principals should not hold back hall tickets of students under any circumstances, including non payment of college fee. She said candidates after downloading their hall tickets should verify the details printed on the hall-ticket and any discrepancy should be reported to the principal of the college concerned.

She said a control room has been set up with the number (040-2460010) and students can lodge their complaints if any. It will function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Students cannot carry mobiles, calculators or any written material. Officials on duty are now also not allowed to carry their mobiles.

This year 9,65,839 candidates will be appearing for the exams to be conducted in 1,339 centres.