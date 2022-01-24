Inter first year student found dead

Hyderabad

24 January 2022 19:28 IST

An Intermediate first year student was found dead in the penthouse portion of their residence in Sanatnagar police station limits late on Sunday.

The boy had locked himself up, reportedly upset that he was not doing well in studies and that his parents had chided him, the police said.

The incident, according to police, was reported after 8 p.m. on Sunday. Family members, who got suspicious after the boy did not open the door after repeated knocking, forced the door open only to find him hanging from the ceiling.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, in an attempt to save his life, the boy had already breathed his last.

As per preliminary understanding, police believe “the boy was upset that he couldn’t achieve study targets”. A probe was opened into the incident.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040- 6620 2000)