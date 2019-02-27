Inter exams peaceful across State

As many as 16,574 Intermediate first-year students of both regular and vocational streams appeared for second language paper of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)-2019, which began at 52 centres in the district on Wednesday.

Of the total 17,543 candidates who registered for the exam, 969 candidates were absent.

According to sources, the exam went off smoothly and no case of malpractice was reported from anywhere in the district.

At a few examination centres in the town, the students faced inconvenience due to lack of dual desks and proper ventilation, the sources added.

In Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, a total of 9,239 first year students took the exam as against 10,047, who registered to appear for the same.

6,888 students appear

In Adilabad, the Intermediate exams were peaceful and no instance of malpractice was reported on Day One. As many as 6,888 of the 7,492 candidates allotted in the district took the exam, pegging the percentage of attendance at 91.93. In the erstwhile Nizamabad district, the exams went off peacefully.

Of the total 29,421 students who applied for the exams, a total of 28,171 appeared for the same, according to an official press release.

Nizamabad Collector M. Ram Mohan Rao and Kamareddy Collector N. Satyanarayana, who inspected the examination centres in their respective districts, said over 95.50% of students appeared for the exams.

Section 144 was imposed around the exam centres to avoid untoward incidents. The exam for second year exams would begin on Thursday.