Inter 2nd year supplementary examinations cancelled

The State government has declared that all students who have applied for Intermediate second year supplementary exams will be deemed pass due to the current pandemic.
Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all students, who have failed in the annual examinations held in March this year, will be considered ‘compartmental passed’ with the government deciding not to conduct the supplementary exams due to the prevailing COVID conditions in the State.
However, there is no clarity on whether students who have applied for the first year supplementary will be declared passed or they have to write the backlogs along with next year annual exams, or the supplementary exams will be conducted for them when the situation improves.
Earlier, the government decided to pass all Class X students without conducting the exams based on the internal assessment marks.
After announcing the cancellation of 10th Class exams, the State government was under pressure not to conduct the Intermediate supplementary as well from various groups, including parents and students’ unions.
After assessing the feedback, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) recommended to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao favouring the cancellation citing several reasons, including the risk to students appearing and the teachers to be involved in the conduct of exam and later valuation of scripts.
In the annual examinations this year, 4,11,631 second year students took the test and 2,83,462 students cleared all the papers, and the remaining 1,28,169 students have now been declared passed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath