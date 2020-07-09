Inter 2nd year supplementary examinations cancelled

The State government has declared that all students who have applied for Intermediate second year supplementary exams will be deemed pass due to the current pandemic.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that all students, who have failed in the annual examinations held in March this year, will be considered ‘compartmental passed’ with the government deciding not to conduct the supplementary exams due to the prevailing COVID conditions in the State.

However, there is no clarity on whether students who have applied for the first year supplementary will be declared passed or they have to write the backlogs along with next year annual exams, or the supplementary exams will be conducted for them when the situation improves.

Earlier, the government decided to pass all Class X students without conducting the exams based on the internal assessment marks.

After announcing the cancellation of 10th Class exams, the State government was under pressure not to conduct the Intermediate supplementary as well from various groups, including parents and students’ unions.

After assessing the feedback, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) recommended to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao favouring the cancellation citing several reasons, including the risk to students appearing and the teachers to be involved in the conduct of exam and later valuation of scripts.

In the annual examinations this year, 4,11,631 second year students took the test and 2,83,462 students cleared all the papers, and the remaining 1,28,169 students have now been declared passed.