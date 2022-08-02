Hyderabad

Intense rain spell turns streets into streams in Hyderabad

Vehicle users navigate a waterlogged stretch in Hyderabad following heavy rain on Monday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL
Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 04:00 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:23 IST

Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed heavy rain on Monday with streets turning into streams of sorts. The line between gutters and roads was erased.

Starting around 11 a.m., it rained intensely for over an hour mainly towards north-eastern Hyderabad, hampering public life and resulting in heavy traffic jams during peak hours.

According to data recorded through automatic weather stations across the city, East Anandbagh Colony of Malkajgiri recorded the highest rainfall during the hourlong downpour, at 8.4 cm. West Marredpally recorded over 8cm and Uppal logged nearly 6 cm rainfall.

Quthbullapur, Kapra, Secunderabad, Serilingampally, Khairatabad, Bandlaguda, Himayatnagar, Musheerabad, Asifnagar and Rajendranagar were among the areas that also received considerable rainfall ranging between 2cm and 5 cm.

Streets were submerged in colonies around areas such as Begumpet and Tolichowki, while vehicles and pedestrians had to negotiate their way through knee-deep water in Narayanguda and Himayatnagar.

Residents of Dammayiguda staged a sit-in demanding action in view of frequent submergence of streets in the locality.

Cumulative rainfall data from July 1 to 31 this year suggests excessive rainfall in Hyderabad district with a deviation of 125% from normal, which is categorised as ‘large excess’ in the TSDPS logs. Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts, which constitute the suburbs, and a few parts of GHMC also recorded excessive rainfall of 209% and 125%, respectively, during the same period.

The weatherman has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers at many places over Telangana with isolated thunderstorms in a few districts.

