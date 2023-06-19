Intense heatwave causes eight suspected heatstroke deaths in Telangana

June 19, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated June 20, 2023 05:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana experienced an intense heatwave this season, leading to several deaths suspected to be due to heatstroke. A total of eight deaths, with three each in Warangal and Adilabad districts, and two in Peddapalli district have been reported in the State, according to medical officials.

Determining the exact cause of death as heatstroke can be challenging, and in many districts, the officials could not confirm it. Heatstroke occurs when the body’s temperature rises to a dangerous level, typically above 40° Celsius. Severe heat can cause dehydration, acute cerebrovascular accidents, and contribute to blood clots. Individuals with pre-existing chronic diseases are at a higher risk of complications and death.

Telangana is highly prone to hot weather conditions and heatwaves. According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, out of the 589 mandals in the State, 3 are severely vulnerable, 62 are in critical and 187 are in semi-critical situations. The districts which are highly vulnerable are Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mulugu, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad and Nalgonda.

According to the Telangana Heatwave Action Plan 2021, a total of 1,089 deaths have been attributed to heatstroke. The highest number of deaths occurred in 2015 (541), followed by 324 in 2016 and 108 in 2017. The lowest number was recorded in 2020, with nine deaths. The data also reveals that from 2014 to 2020, these districts experienced between 21 to 40 heatwave days per year.

The temperatures in Telangana continue to soar, and the summer season extends until mid-June, which is unusual. Recently, Khammam district recorded a temperature of 44.7 ° Celsius, followed by Suryapet (44.2° C) and Kothagudem (43.8° C). In GHMC limits, Bahadurpura recorded 42.5° C, with Saidabad at 40.2° C. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for the next four days, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in isolated places across a few districts of Telangana.