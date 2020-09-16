Intense downpour brings city to a grinding halt

Rain lashes city continuously for four to five hours starting from around 4 p.m.

Torrential downpour which began post noon and intensified by evening, threw the city into virtual mayhem on Wednesday. It lashed down continually for four to five hours starting from around 4 p.m., turning roads into roaring streams at several locations, and throwing traffic completely out of gear.

Two-wheelers and cars laboriously sloshed through waist-deep water, with the traffic police and GHMC monsoon emergency teams guiding them in heavy rain. In areas such as Tolichowki, Shaikpet, and Gudimalkapur, vehicles were seen literally getting washed away, while the owners were stranded helplessly unable to step into the uncertain waters. Swirling water on roads threatened the commuters in several locations such as Rajendranagar, Gudimalkapur, Film Nagar, Krishna Nagar among others.

Other areas too, including Khairatabad, Himayatnagar, Nallakunta, Kacheguda, Punjagutta, and several parts of the Old City experienced heavy water logging, causing untold misery to commuters. Quite a few areas in Karwan, including Nizam Colony, Hakeempet, Akbarpura, Virasat Nagar and Nadeem Colony had rain water menacingly gushing on roads, and entering homes. Vehicles were stranded for hours on, owing to the traffic slowdown and the cascading effect on various stretches. With PVNR Expressway chock-a-block with vehicles, several passengers to and from the airport faced miserable time on road for hours.

Reports came in, of a road caving in within Kushaiguda limits. GHMC has received complaints about three instances of wall collapse, and 52 of water logging through its call centre, My GHMC app, and Dial 100. Fourteen grievances were about tree fall/ fallen tree branches on roads. More than 10 centimetres of rainfall was recorded by the automatic weather stations, within three hours’ duration up to 8 p.m., in areas such as Chandulal Baradari, Attapur and Shaikpet, Filmnagar, Tolichowki, and Rajendranagar. Eight to nine centimetres was recorded in Abdullapurmet, Bahadurpura, Uppal, Khairatabad, Serilingampally, Asifnagar, and other areas.

Other locations which received heavy to very heavy rainfall included Banjara Hills, Gudimalkapur, Charminar, Shaikpet, Bandlaguda, and Medipally areas. For Thursday, Meteorology department has predicted light to moderate rain or thundershowers.