Intellectual Property facilitation cell launched

An in-house Intellectual Property Facilitation Cell (IPFC) to enable innovators file patent applications, on payment of a nominal fee, has been launched by T-Works.

“Intellectual Property (IP) protection is usually considered a costly affair for start-ups and individual innovators. We aim to lower the barrier for innovators to protect their inventions by providing affordable access to IPR services,” CEO Sujai Karampuri said on Friday.

The IPFC will aid start-ups, small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurs, makers, rural innovators by providing hassle-free access to IPR services at a highly discounted rate as compared to the industry rates with the objective of promoting IP among hardware entrepreneurs.

It will closely work with government departments and partners to expand the scope and operationalise various IP incentive schemes in future. Announcing launch of IPFC, Mr. Karampuri said innovators should look at IP matters much more than just a legal compliance. It is creation of an asset that will not only give them a competitive edge but will also aid them in raising capital.

The service was launched by T-Works as a pilot project in August. After a satisfactory trial and a need in the market, it is now available for the public. Innovators can access the service on https://tworks.telangana.gov.in/ipr. The launch is bound to increase interest in T-Works, which is taking shape in the IT hub of Hyderabad. Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao had been counting T-Works among the various measures of the State government to support innovation and give wings to aspiring entrepreneurs. In four-five months, T-Works upcoming centre will be opened, he had said.

T-Works is an initiative of the government to support hardware prototyping.

It had recently announced the test flight of a fully 3D printed unmanned aerial vehicle. Weighing about 1.5 kg and having an estimated top speed of 200 kmph, the UAV was designed, 3D printed and assembled in-house at T-Works.