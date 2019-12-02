Page 3/5 - Pic by NGIntel facility opens, work on Exascale Computing a focusMinister KTR says TS keen replicating software success in electronic manufacturing

Intel India Monday opened a 300,000 sq ft Design and Engineering Centre in Hyderabad, a facility the tech major expects will make significant contributions to its critical global products, technologies across next generation SOCs, graphics, hardware platforms and software.

One of important tasks, the 1,500 seater facility will focus on is the Exascale Computing project.

Describing it as beginning of a significant chapter, Intel Corporation Chief Architect and GM of Architecture, Graphics and Software Raja M.Koduri said “US’ first Exascale computer is going to be built here.”

It will take about a year for all seats at the centre to be filled up, he said, even as IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, who inaugurated the centre, expressed a hope that “it will be done in six months.”

Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai said “we will look at all kinds of skills, not just focusing on AI… we will build a complete organisation here.” Intel, she added, has invested significantly on R&D in India and made significant impact in areas such as Cloud, Client, Graphics, AI, 5G and autonomous systems.

“Our new design facility in Hyderbad will enable us to further boost innovation,” she said. Exascale Computing has the ability to process large amount of data and Intel was in discussion with a few partners, she added.

An Intel release said the Design and Engineering Centre will contribute to computing and communications technology innovations geared towards addressing critical challenges in the data-centric world. It also consists of 40,000 sq ft labs and an incubation centre for hardware and systems start-ups of Hyderabad to advance Intel’s engagements with Hyderabad’s eco-system by fostering entrepreneurship and a research mindset.

Ms.Rai said a makerlab will also form part of the facility.

Three lakh jobs in 4 years

Highlighting Hyderabad’s emergence as an IT hub, the Minister said “we have a strong base in software. I think the time has come to start looking at hardware [too].” The focus will be on promoting electronic manufacturing and creating three lakh direct jobs in the area over next four years.

Mr.Rao also pointed how with space at the existing two electronics manufacturing clusters – E-City and Maheswaram – set to be filled up, he had requested the Centre to sanction one more EMC.

“Leveraging on the software eco-system, we are aiming to create a sustainable eco-system for electronics and semi-conductor R&D and manufacturing companies,” he said. He wanted Intel to recommend Hyderabad to its suppliers and partners as well as consider the location the State when it decides on manufacturing in India.

IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan urged Intel to consider enhancing engagement with IIIT-H by setting up a full fledged advanced AI applications centre and by facilitating launch of a training programme on Blockchain with Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

