Intel design, engineering centre to open on Dec. 2

Intel will formally open a design and engineering centre, a facility expected to seat 1,500 people, in the city on December 2.

“Happy to share that global tech leader Intel will be unveiling their new design & engineering center in #Hyderabad on Dec 2nd,” IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted on Thursday.

Excited that this will further boost Hyderabad’s position as a key product innovation destination, he said in the tweet.

According to sources, the company has taken multiple floors in Salarpuria Knowledge City at Raidurg, the IT hub of Hyderabad. Its decision to open a facility was in tune with the strategy of leading global firms to have facilities in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Some of the key aspects making them look to establish large facilities in Hyderabad is the relatively better infrastructure and the opportunity to tap into large talent pool the city offered. In the last few years, Intel had cemented its engagement by acquiring two firms – Ineda Systems and Soft Machines – with facilities in Hyderabad.

The setting up of the design and engineering centre follows several meetings between Intel and the State government. Last November, a delegation led by Intel India Country Head Nivruti Rai had met Mr.Rao and said the company will soon set up a technology development centre in the city that would create 1,500 jobs in the initial stages.