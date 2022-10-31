Integrity pledge marks commencement of vigilance awareness week at NTPC Ramagundam

Special Correspondent PEDDAPALLI
October 31, 2022 22:10 IST

All employees of the NTPC’s unit at Ramagundam in Peddapalli district took an “Integrity Pledge” to make “Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation” on Monday marking the commencement of the Vigilance Awareness Week celebrations.

Earlier in the day, “Run for Unity” was organised at the NTPC Ramagundam township on the occasion of 147th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as “Iron Man of India.”

Speaking on the occasion, NTPC, Chief General Manager (Ramagundam and Telangana) Sunil Kumar called upon all the employees to remain vigilant, transparent and accountable for their actions.

Lauding the values and ethos of the great freedom fighter, he said “Like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, NTPC as an organisation endeavours to achieve excellence with ethics.”

The personnel of CISF also took part in the programmes organised on the occasion.

