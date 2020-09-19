Integration of Arts and Science pre-requisite of 21st century: EFLU VC

Hyderabad

19 September 2020 22:47 IST

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice-Chancellor Suresh Kumar said that the integration of Humanities and Arts with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) as a move towards holistic approach will result in cultivating higher-order thinking skills, problem-solving abilities, teamwork and communication skills — the pre-requisites of the 21st century.

He was speaking at the online Visitor’s Conference on “The Implementation of National Education Policy 2020: Higher Education” on Saturday. It was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Visitor for all central universities.

Referring to the National Education Policy as reformative and visionary document, Prof. Suresh said that it is based on the guiding principles of “equity, quality, affordability, and accountability”, as espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Calling the multi-disciplinary education as a welcome approach, Prof. Suresh laid down the roadmap for its implementation for a logical division of credits to be achieved by students under ‘core’ and ‘non-core’ subjects. He evinced on the need to create clusters of institutions and protocols required to establish strong linkages between the institutes and the industry.